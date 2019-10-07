Red Cross supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month, urges blood donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women, and more than 268,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

In August 2016, Myel Bowers-Smith went to the doctor for what she thought was a breast infection for a mosquito bite after a vacation in Cancun. Instead, she received the devastating diagnosis – she had stage 4 inflammatory breast cancer, a very rare and aggressive breast carcinoma. Bowers-Smith, a U.S. Army veteran, committed to fighting for her life. “Once I began fighting, I knew I had to remain strong,” she said. Her aggressive care plan included five different chemotherapy treatments and steroids.

Like many patients with cancer, Bower-Smith needed multiple blood product transfusions. Cancer patients undergoing surgery and chemotherapy may require red blood cell or platelet transfusions. In fact, more than half of all platelets collected by the Red Cross are used by patients with cancer.

After months of grueling treatments, in August 2017, Bowers-Smith celebrated the news that her cancer was in remission. Today, she enjoys sharing her story and encouraging others to be a blessing by donating blood or platelets. “Eligible donors, you have something good – which is your blood. A pint of blood can help save lives.”

Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Amazon Echo device.

As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31:

Adams County – 10/27/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 414 Madison St.

Allen County – 10/16/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Trine University, 1819 Carew St

10/16/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/17/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/17/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/18/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/18/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/19/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/19/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/20/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/20/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/21/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/22/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Shigs In Pit, 6250 Maplecrest Road

10/23/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Manchester University Fort Wayne Campus, 10627 Diebold Road

10/24/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/24/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/25/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/25/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/26/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/26/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/27/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/27/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/28/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/28/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/29/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/30/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/31/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/31/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/30/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Olde Towne Diner, 14515 Leo Road

DeKalb County – 10/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mad Anthony Taproom, 114 N Main St, Auburn

Huntington County – 10/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Rd.

10/24/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Knight-Bergman Center, 132 S. Nancy St.

Jay County – 10/29/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Jay Community Center, 115 E. Water Street

Noble County – 10/18/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 605 East Main St.

Steuben County –

10/17/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pleasant View Church of Christ, 200 Fox Lake Road



10/30/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., RE/MAX, 100 Growth Parkway, Suite D



10/30/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., RE/MAX, 100 Growth Parkway, Suite D



10/30/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., RE/MAX, 100 Growth Parkway, Suite D

10/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E State Rd 120

10/16/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Hamilton High School, 903 S. Wayne St.

Wells County – 10/16/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bluffton Harrison Elementary, 1100 East Spring Street

Whitley County – 10/22/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 101 East North Street