Red Cross seeks blood donations through February

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment at one of many northeast Indiana clinics to give blood or platelets through late January and into February.

Winter is considered a tough time for the Red Cross when it comes to maintaining a strong blood supply. Inclement weather and seasonal illnesses often have a negative impact on the number of donors. To encourage donors and provide a thank-you for ensuring a stable blood supply, donors who sign up through February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.

The Red Cross is also testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Test results are usually available within one to two weeks.

To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or sign up on the Red Cross website.