Red Cross seeing ‘historically low’ blood supply amid holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Red Cross continues to see “historically low” blood supply levels into the holiday season.

Blood supply tends to be low around this time of year due to busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather, according to the non-profit. However, the challenges of the pandemic have contributed to low numbers of donors and supply.

“If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care,” wrote the Red Cross in a release.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood donor App, visiting the Red Cross website, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, as long as they are symptom-free.

Those who donate between Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.