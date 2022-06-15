FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Memorial Coliseum has been opened as a shelter for those impacted by Monday night’s severe storm that cut power to tens of thousands in and around Fort Wayne.

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross opened the shelter Tuesday night. It also opened a shelter at Coesse Elementary School in Columbia City.

The shelters were opened “to support residents who have been impacted by last night’s storm, causing significant power outages and excessive heat.”

The Red Cross said shelter signage would be posted outside each building on where to enter the shelters. Residents should bring their medication and medical equipment.

The Red Cross will have volunteers and staff working with residents to assess their immediate needs and possible wraparound services for recovery.

Red Cross staff will determine the status of the shelters daily.