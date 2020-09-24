Red Cross looking for COVID-19 antibody donors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The American Red Cross is looking for more COVID-19 antibody donors.

On Wednesday, the Red Cross said it is encouraging donors to make an appointment to give blood to help ensure coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions have needed blood products this fall.

“Donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies now undergo secondary testing to confirm antibody results, and that enables the Red Cross to then potentially use the plasma from those donations for COVID-19 patients,” said Rodney Wilson, communications manager for the Red Cross Indiana Ohio Region.

The plasma may help the most critical patients actively fighting this virus, the release said.

“With approximately 2% of the U.S. population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them.”

The Red Cross encourages eligible individuals to schedule an appointment, download the free Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.