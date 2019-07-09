Red Cross issues urgent call for blood and platelet donors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Following a difficult Fourth of July week for blood and platelet donations and ongoing challenges finding new blood donors, the American Red Cross now faces a blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for eligible individuals of all blood types to give now and prevent delays in medical care.

About 450 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and other community groups last week than during a typical week as people across the country celebrated the holiday with activities and travel. This led to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week, causing the Red Cross to now have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available – and less than a two-day supply of type O blood – for patients. At least a five-day supply is desired.

“Medical emergencies and critical treatments don’t stop for holiday celebrations. Patients depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day,” said Rodney Wilson, communications manager for Red Cross Indiana Ohio Blood Services. “Right now, the Red Cross only has less than a three-day supply when we need a five-day supply to be prepared for all situations that require blood products.”

To help meet this need, the Red Cross has added about 8,000 additional appointments at blood donation centers and community blood drives over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors.

Missing Types sees encouraging response, but all donors needed now In June, the Red Cross launched the Missing Types campaign to encourage donors – especially new donors and those who have not donated in the past years – to give blood or platelets during the challenging summer months. Through the campaign, the letters A, B and O – letters that make up the main blood groups – disappeared from popular brands to symbolize what happens when blood goes missing from hospital shelves during blood shortages.

Despite an encouraging response to the campaign, blood donations still fell short of expectations in June, resulting in more than 24,000 fewer donations than needed and causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply.

“Blood is only available when generous blood and platelet donors roll up a sleeve to give, and right now, all donors – especially those who have never given or haven’t given in a while – are urged to make an appointment to give today,” Wilson added.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

DONATION SCHEDULE:

Adams County

Berne

7/15/2019: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Lehman Park Pavilion, 667 Lehman St

7/30/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Adams Senior Center, 825 Hendrick St.

Decatur

7/18/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Riverside Center, 231 East Monroe St

Monroe

7/19/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Adams Central High School Football Club, 222 West Washington Rd

_______________

Allen County

Fort Wayne

7/9/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ruoff Home Mortgage, 1700 Magnavox Way, Suite 220

7/9/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran Communities, 1615 Vance Avenue

7/9/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/10/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/10/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., StoryPoint, 3715 Union Chapel Rd

7/10/2019: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Blackhawk Ministries, 7400 E State

7/11/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/11/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/12/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/12/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/13/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/13/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/13/2019: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., 3 River’s Festival Fort Wayne, Barr St

7/14/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/14/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/14/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., The Pointe Church, 5335 Bass Road

7/15/2019: 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Parkview Regional Medical Center, 11109 Parkview Plaza Drive

7/15/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/15/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Parkview Regional Medical Center, 11109 Parkview Plaza Drive

7/15/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/16/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/16/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/17/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/18/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/18/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/19/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/19/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/20/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/20/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/20/2019: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road

7/21/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/21/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/22/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/23/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/24/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/25/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/25/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/25/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Shigs In Pit, 6250 Maplecrest Road

7/26/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/26/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/26/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd UMC, 4700 Vance Avenue

7/27/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/27/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/28/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/28/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/28/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pathway Community Church, 11910 Shearwater Run

7/29/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/30/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/31/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

_______________

De Kalb County

Auburn

7/26/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., YMCA, 533 North Street

Garrett

7/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Garrett, 515 W. 5th Ave

Waterloo

7/18/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., New Hope Christian Center, 900 South Wayne

_______________

Huntington County

Huntington

7/19/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Huntington Church of the Nazarene Huntington, 1555 Flaxmill Road

7/21/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church/School, 860 Cherry Street

7/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Rd.

_______________

Jay County

Portland

7/9/2019: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Jay Community Center, 115 E. Water Street

7/12/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., IU Health Jay Hospital, 500 W Votaw

_______________

Noble County

Kendallville

7/12/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., VFW Post 2749 – Kendallville, 127 Veterans Way

_______________

Steuben County

Angola

7/10/2019: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sonlight Community Church, 455 N Gerald Lett Avenue

Fremont

7/25/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fremont Community Church, 601 N. Coldwater Street

Orland

7/25/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 423, 6215 S.R. 327

_______________

Wells County

Bluffton

7/14/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bluffton Armory, 500 E Spring Street

7/15/2019: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 215 East Dustman Rd.

7/28/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Hope Missionary Church, 429 Dustman

_______________

Whitley County

Churubusco

7/25/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 9251 E SR 205

Columbia City

7/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Micropulse, 5865 East State Road 14

7/16/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA, 950 East Van Buren Street

7/25/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 101 East North Street

South Whitley

7/24/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Whitley Public Library, 201 East Front Street