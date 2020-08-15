Red Cross in need of donations for plasma and blood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Red Cross is seeking donations for plasma and blood.

For plasma donation, the organization is specifically seeking COVID-19 survivors to be able to give antibodies to those currently battling the virus. The Red Cross asks that proper documentation is provided for those who have recovered.

Typical blood drives the Red Cross relies on aren’t happening this year due to the pandemic. It’s asking anyone that can to consider giving blood as we head into the fall and winter.

A representative from the Red Cross stopped by Studio 15 to discuss more. See that interview in the video above.

