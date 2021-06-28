Red Cross facing severe blood shortage, offering donation incentives

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — The American Red Cross said it is continuing to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country.

“Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond,” the Red Cross said.

The Red Cross said it is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. The blood shortage has caused some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.

In addition, while summer traditionally sees a donation decline but the Red Cross said this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities.

Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank you, the Red Cross said anyone who gives from July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat by mail, while supplies last. Any donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). (Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel).

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 28-July 15:

Allen

Fort Wayne

6/28/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., D.O. McComb and Sons, 4017 Maplecrest Rd

6/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

6/28/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

6/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

6/29/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

6/30/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, 2121 Lake Ave

6/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

6/30/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Johns Lutheran Lake Twp., 7914 West Cook Road

7/1/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fort Wayne International Airport, 3801 W Ferguson Rd

7/1/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/2/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/2/2021: 9:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/4/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/5/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/6/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA Central Branch, 1020 Barr Street

7/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/6/2021: 1:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/8/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/8/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., IBEW Local 305, 136 Chambeau Rd

7/9/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/9/2021: 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/10/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/11/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 Tillman Rd

7/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/13/2021: 1:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/14/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, 2609 Fairfield Avenue

7/15/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

Grabill

7/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St.

Monroeville

7/8/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monroeville EMS, 103 S. Water St

Dekalb

Auburn

7/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1203 East 7th St.

7/6/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mad Anthony Taproom, 114 N Main St, Auburn

Waterloo

7/1/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., New Hope Christian Center, 900 South Wayne

Huntington

Huntington

6/28/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Huntington Library, 255 W Park Dr

7/6/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Merchants Heritage Hall, 631 East Taylor Street

7/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Merchants Heritage Hall, 631 East Taylor Street

Warren

7/15/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Knight-Bergman Center, 132 S. Nancy St.

Jay

Portland

7/13/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., IU Health Jay Hospital, 500 W Votaw

7/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Jay County Fairgrounds, 806 East Votaw Street

Noble

Kendallville

6/30/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Parkview Noble Hospital, 401 Sawyer Rd

7/6/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 86, 322 S. Main St.

7/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Trinity Church, 229 S. State St.

7/14/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Common Grace Ministries, Inc, 2004 E Dowling Street

Ligonier

7/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Rd

Rome City

7/2/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rome City United Methodist Church, 297 Washington Street

Steuben

Angola

7/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E 200 N

7/14/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sonlight Community Church, 455 N Gerald Lett Avenue

Fremont

7/14/2021: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E State Rd 120

Helmer

7/7/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Helmer United Methodist Church, 7530 S SR 327

Whitley

Columbia City

6/29/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peabody Public Library, 1160 IN-205

7/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA, 950 East Van Buren Street

About blood donation

To donate blood, the Red Cross said individuals will need to bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®, the Red Cross said. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.