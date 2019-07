FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The American Red Cross is offering incentives for eligible blood donors during an ongoing shortage.

To help address the current emergency blood shortage, the Red Cross says all who give blood or platelets will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.

This promotion, which runs from July 29 to August 29, is due to a $1 million dollar donation from Amazon.

To contact the Red Cross, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org.