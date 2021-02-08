Red Cross celebrates Black History Month with $5 Amazon.com gift card for donors in February

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – In honor of Black History Month, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors – especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 – to give blood to honor the legacies of African Americans like Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jerome Holland.

Drew, an African American surgeon, was the medical director of the first Red Cross blood bank in 1941. Drew’s research about the storage and shipment of blood plasma proved that blood could be stored for transfusions, the Red Cross said. Many of the processes he developed are still in use today.

As the first African American chair of the Red Cross Board of Governors, Holland was passionate about blood research. His commitment to providing the safest possible blood products for patients in need helped inform many safeguards the Red Cross has in place today to not only protect patients but also blood donors.

COVID-19 survivors are especially needed to address a convalescent plasma shortage. These individuals may have antibodies in their plasma that could help patients currently battling the virus.

Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Inspiring lifesaving action:

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

This gift is made possible by a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, and the Red Cross hopes it will motivate donors to roll up a sleeve to ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood products.

In addition to Amazon’s financial gift, Amazon has opened their corporate and operations building to host blood drives nationwide, the Red Cross said. In 2020, Amazon hosted 65 blood drives, collecting nearly 2,000 donations to help save thousands of lives.

Important COVID-19 information for donors:

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 16-28:

Adams County

Berne

2/16/2021: noon – 6 p.m., South Adams Senior Center, 825 Hendrick St.

Decatur

2/19/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Riverside Center, 231 East Monroe St

Allen County

Fort Wayne

2/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/16/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/17/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E Coliseum Blvd

2/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/18/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/18/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/19/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/19/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/20/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/20/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/21/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/21/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/21/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6813 W. California Road

2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Trine University, 1818 Carew St

2/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/24/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1212 E California Rd

2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/25/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/25/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/26/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/26/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/27/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/27/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/28/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/28/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

Harlan

2/25/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Harlan United Methodist Church, 16434 SR 37

Woodburn

2/20/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Woodburn Community Center, 22735 Main St

Huntington County

Huntington

2/17/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Well United Brethren In Christ, 1883 Old U.S. 24

Roanoke

2/23/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Cottage Event Center, 9524 US-24

Jay County

Bryant

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bryant Wesleyan Church, 209 S Hendricks

Redkey

2/16/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Redkey Faith Ministries, 9811 State Rd 67

Noble County

Kendallville

2/16/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 86, 322 S. Main St.

2/22/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library, 221 S Park Avenue

2/24/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Parkview Noble Hospital, 401 Sawyer Rd

Wells County

Bluffton

2/19/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bluffton Regional Medical Center, 303 South Main St.

2/26/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bluffton-Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington St.

Whitley County

Columbia City

2/17/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Whitley County Government and The City of Columbia City, 220 West Van Buren St.

About blood donation:

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. The American Red Cross said that all blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive, the Red Cross said. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.