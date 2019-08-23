Red Cross blood supply at an emergency level

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Red Cross is currently experiencing an emergency need for blood donations. Blood supply has been at an emergency level for nearly two months.

The Red Cross says at the organization ended the month of June with 20,000 fewer donations than needed across the country. The Red Cross says average need for donors in Indiana is approximately 450 donors each day to support the local need for blood.

Around the 4th of July holiday, donation significantly dropped. This is typical of the summer months. However, the emergency need has continued into August, with the need to rebuild the blood supply.

The Red Cross says it tries to keep a 5-day supply of all blood supplies, but they currently have less than a 3 day supply of most types.

Type O only has a 2-day supply, which is the type used in most emergency situations. The Red Cross says when it receives a donation, it immediately goes out to hospitals for use, making it difficult to replenish the supply.

In Indiana, the Red Cross supplies O blood to 80 hospitals, and supports about 2,500 hospitals nationwide.

