Red Cross: Blood drive cancellations resulting in severe shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands of blood drives across the country are being canceled over concerns of the spread of COVID-19. The lack of blood donations has resulted in a severe blood supply shortage, according to the American Red Cross.

As of Wednesday morning, about 2,700 blood drives across the country have been called off. 129 of which were planned to happen in Indiana. The drives were planned at places like schools, college campuses and businesses, which provides the Red Cross with about 80% of the supply.

“That’s a lot of blood that’s not going to be donated ,” Representative Jim Banks said while donating blood Wednesday. “The best thing we can do is show up here and take the opportunity to give blood. It’s a simple thing that we all can do to give back to those in a time of need.”

American Red Cross donation centers are still welcoming blood donations, by appointment. Appointments can be made at RedCrossBlood.org or on the Red Cross app. Times have been made available at the E. California Road location in Fort Wayne, as well as Lutheran Hospital.

“We’re asking that healthy individuals come in and be a blood donor,” Julie Brady from the Red Cross told WANE 15. “It’s a critical and alarming situation. There is no replacement for blood.”

Changes have been made to the process though, to ensure the safest possible environment.

“We know that people want to help, but they may be hesitant to visit a blood drive during this time, said Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Biomedical Services in a statement. “We want to assure the public that blood donation is a safe process, and we have put additional precautions in place at our blood drives and donation centers to protect all who come out.”

Those changes include:

Checking temperature of staff and donors before entering a blood drive area.

Providing hand sanitizer.

Spacing beds as much as possible.

Increasing the cleaning of surfaces and equipment.

According to the Red Cross, there is no evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted through blood transfusions. There have not been any reported cases of a respiratory virus being spread through blood.

The need for blood comes from surgeries, victims of crashes and other emergencies, not those suffering from the coronavirus.