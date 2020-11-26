Red Cross at ‘urgent’ need for blood donations

Deepta Bhattacharya, PhD, an associate professor of immunobiology at the UArizona College of Medicine – Tucson, gets blood drawn to take the antibody test he helped develop. Credit: University of Arizona Health Sciences, Kris Hanning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The holiday season is the season for giving and caring. The American Red Cross is hoping you’ll take that notion and donate blood.

The sign outside of the Red Cross in Fort Wayne reads “urgent.” The Red Cross said the pandemic is partly to blame, but this time of year always brings a shortage.

“As the school year has progressed, as the fall has progressed, we’ve seen the number of blood drives who were originally on our calendar set to come through have to pull off the calendar due to either high schools not allowing outside guests in, and businesses sending employees home to work remotely,” said Zak Bernath, Donor Recruitment Account Manager.

These decisions have impacted the Red Cross’s blood collection, which puts it at the urgent level. While the organization has never run out blood, it’s asking anyone that can to donate.

Bernath said one unit of blood the Red Cross collects can impact the lives of up to three blood patients.

The Red Cross is also seeking people who have recovered from COVID-19.

“We do have a high need for convalescent plasma. If you are a recovered COVID-19 patient, and it’s been 14 days since your symptoms we are asking you to reach out to the Red Cross. We’ll have you fill out a questionnaire, answer a few questions. And then your concentrated dose of plasma donation could impact a current COVID-19 patient.”

The Red Cross is also offering a way to help you. It will test every blood donation for COVID-19 antibodies. That could help provide insight to donors concerning possible prior exposure to the virus.

