Red Cross ask for blood donors as supply dips to lowest level in a decade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The American Red Cross needs blood.

The agency said Tuesday its current blood supply was the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

To overcome the “ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage,” the Red Cross said it needed donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead.

At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs, the Red Cross said.

Donors can schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Blood donation opportunities this November include:

Adams

Berne

11/8/2021: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Lehman Park Pavilion, 667 Lehman St

Decatur

11/14/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 414 Madison St.

Allen

Fort Wayne

11/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/1/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/2/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Trine University, 1819 Carew St

11/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/4/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/4/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 10711/5/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/5/2021: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/6/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/6/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Concordia Lutheran Church, 4245 Lake Ave

11/7/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Concordia Theological Seminary, 6600 North Clinton Street

11/11/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/11/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Emmanuel Community Church, 12222 US 24 West

11/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Manchester University Fort Wayne Campus, 10627 Diebold Road

11/12/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/12/2021: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/13/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/13/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sonrise Church – Ruby Grimes Dedicated Drive, 10125 Illinois Road

11/14/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/14/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road

11/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/16/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/17/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 10700 Aboite Center Rd

11/18/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/18/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/18/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., University of St. Francis – Hutzell Athletic Center, 2701 Spring Street (Leesburg Road)

11/19/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/19/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1212 E California Rd

11/19/2021: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/20/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/21/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/21/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1212 E California Rd

11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

11/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

11/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

Grabill

11/8/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St.

Dekalb

Auburn

11/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1203 East 7th St.

11/10/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lakewood Park Christian School, 5555 CR 29 South

11/19/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., YMCA, 533 North Street

11/20/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren, 2939 County Road 15

Garrett

11/16/2021: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Garrett, 515 W. 5th Ave

Huntington

Huntington

11/2/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Merchants Heritage Hall, 631 East Taylor Street

11/4/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Huntington University, 2303 College Ave.

11/7/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church/School, 860 Cherry St

11/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Gathering Place, 547 Guilford St

Noble

Avilla

11/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School, 232 N. Main St.

Kendallville

11/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Trinity Church, 229 S. State St.

11/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Community Learning Center, Inc, 401 East Diamond Street

Ligonier

11/5/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Rd

Steuben

Angola

11/8/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E 200 N

11/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Trine University, 619 Maumee Street

Fremont

11/10/2021: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E State Rd 120

Helmer

11/3/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Helmer United Methodist Church, 7530 S SR 327

Orland

11/18/2021: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 423, 6215 S.R. 327

Wells

Bluffton

11/15/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 215 East Dustman Rd.

Whitley

Columbia City

11/7/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 South Line Street

11/16/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 101 East North Street

11/17/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peabody Public Library, 1160 IN-205

South Whitley

11/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., South Whitley United Methodist Church, 6685 West SR 14, P O Box 386