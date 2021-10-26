Red Cross ask for blood donors as supply dips to lowest level in a decade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The American Red Cross needs blood.
The agency said Tuesday its current blood supply was the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
To overcome the “ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage,” the Red Cross said it needed donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead.
At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs, the Red Cross said.
Donors can schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Blood donation opportunities this November include:
Adams
Berne
11/8/2021: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Lehman Park Pavilion, 667 Lehman St
Decatur
11/14/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 414 Madison St.
Allen
Fort Wayne
11/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/1/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/2/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Trine University, 1819 Carew St
11/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/4/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/4/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 10711/5/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/5/2021: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/6/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/6/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Concordia Lutheran Church, 4245 Lake Ave
11/7/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Concordia Theological Seminary, 6600 North Clinton Street
11/11/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/11/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Emmanuel Community Church, 12222 US 24 West
11/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Manchester University Fort Wayne Campus, 10627 Diebold Road
11/12/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/12/2021: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/13/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/13/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sonrise Church – Ruby Grimes Dedicated Drive, 10125 Illinois Road
11/14/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/14/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road
11/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/16/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/17/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 10700 Aboite Center Rd
11/18/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/18/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/18/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., University of St. Francis – Hutzell Athletic Center, 2701 Spring Street (Leesburg Road)
11/19/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/19/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1212 E California Rd
11/19/2021: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/20/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/21/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/21/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1212 E California Rd
11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
11/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
11/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
Grabill
11/8/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St.
Dekalb
Auburn
11/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1203 East 7th St.
11/10/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lakewood Park Christian School, 5555 CR 29 South
11/19/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., YMCA, 533 North Street
11/20/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren, 2939 County Road 15
Garrett
11/16/2021: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Garrett, 515 W. 5th Ave
Huntington
Huntington
11/2/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Merchants Heritage Hall, 631 East Taylor Street
11/4/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Huntington University, 2303 College Ave.
11/7/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church/School, 860 Cherry St
11/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Gathering Place, 547 Guilford St
Noble
Avilla
11/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School, 232 N. Main St.
Kendallville
11/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Trinity Church, 229 S. State St.
11/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Community Learning Center, Inc, 401 East Diamond Street
Ligonier
11/5/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Rd
Steuben
Angola
11/8/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E 200 N
11/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Trine University, 619 Maumee Street
Fremont
11/10/2021: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E State Rd 120
Helmer
11/3/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Helmer United Methodist Church, 7530 S SR 327
Orland
11/18/2021: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 423, 6215 S.R. 327
Wells
Bluffton
11/15/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 215 East Dustman Rd.
Whitley
Columbia City
11/7/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 South Line Street
11/16/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 101 East North Street
11/17/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peabody Public Library, 1160 IN-205
South Whitley
11/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., South Whitley United Methodist Church, 6685 West SR 14, P O Box 386