Red bows downtown raise awareness for Sickle Cell Disease

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you drive in downtown Fort Wayne during the month of September you will notice hundreds of red bows throughout the area.

On Saturday, a group of advocates and community members came together to tie Sickle Cell bows to raise awareness about the disease as September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

The group placed 1,200 throughout downtown Fort Wayne and along the Rudisill area. Each bow also has messages with information about Sickle Disease.







Sickle Cell is a genetic blood disorder. Roughly 100,000 Americans and 1,600 Hoosiers live with the disease, according to experts.

On October 19, the African American Healthcare Alliance will sponsor a Sickle Cell Conference at Purdue University Fort Wayne. The event begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m.

The conference is being organized by Sickle Cell Care Coordinator Beverly Lymon who also organized Saturday’s event to place the bows.

The goal of the conference will be to educate and increase public awareness surrounding Sickle Cell Disease, as well as empower those who are living with it each day.

For additional information, please contact Christopher O’Reilly or Beverly Lymon at 214-335-1713