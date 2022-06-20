A recycling bin is collected by a city-rented truck in Northeast Fort Wayne on Greendale Drive on Monday, 6/20/22.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After the majority of Fort Wayne residents hadn’t had their recycling picked up since May, recycling collections resumed on Monday.

City officials announced on Friday that recycling would return Monday with “B week” collections taking place.

Monday’s B week collections primarily occur in the northeast quadrant of the city.

WANE 15 located a city-rented recycling truck making the rounds on Greendale Drive off of Trier Road.

Residents were out watching collections as they took place. Brett Williams even brought his bin back down to the curb as the truck collected the opposite side of his street and asked the workers to take his extra recyclables that didn’t fit in his bin originally.

A recycling truck rented by the city of Fort Wayne collects bins on Greendale Drive in northeast Fort Wayne after several weeks of no recycling in the city on Monday, 6/20/22. (Rex Smith)

They gladly let him walk the cart across the street to have the truck’s arms take it up to dump it again.

“I really appreciated it and I thanked them,” Williams said.

He, like many other residents, felt a sense of relief that they were finally getting those materials hauled away so there’d be room in their bins again.

“You pay for the service, and when you pay for something you’d like to get it,” Williams said. “So, we appreciate it.”

Williams said his pile of recyclables was really building up in his garage.

B-week recycling will continue for the rest of this week.

You can find out if you receive A or B week collections by entering your address here.

The city said in a release that A week collections will take place next week. WANE 15 recently reported that Mayor Tom Henry’s office intended to release a solid waste update with recycling plans each Monday until GFL Environmental takes over on July 1.

