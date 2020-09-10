Recycling program in jeopardy following illegal dumping

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) said via Facebook that instances of illegal dumping are putting the county’s recycling program at risk.

County recycling sites are open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:00 A.M. through 4:30 P.M. ACDEM said that recyclables are only accepted during these times, when an attendant is working. Materials that are left outside of the permitted hours are deemed as contaminated and cannot be accepted by the drop-off site. ACDEM said that the materials are considered contaminated, because it is not safe for workers to search through items that are left after the scheduled operating hours.

There are six community recycling drop-off sites in Allen County, at the following locations:

Byron Health Center parking lot – 12102 Lima Rd.

Southgate Plaza – 218 East Petit Avenue

Stellhorn Village, behind Planet Fitness – 4530 Maplecrest Road

Little River Wetlands Project – 5000 Smith Road

Leo-Cedarville – 14701 Schwartz Road

Monroeville – 11- 1/2 South Street (Special Hours, Monday/Saturday 8-4 PM, Tuesday/Wednesday 12-4 PM, Thursday/Friday 9-5 PM

The community recycling drop-off sites are available to use at no cost to Allen County Residents.

Accepted items include aluminum cans, cardboard, paper, and various plastics. ACDEM asks that residents empty, rinse, and dry recyclables before dropping them off.

For a full list of accepted items and detailed guidelines for the ACDEM community recycling drop-off sites, click here.