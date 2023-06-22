Do you have a TV, monitor, and other electronics to recycle? The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) is hosting an Electronics Recycling Event on Saturday, June 24th. From 9am to noon, residents can bring five electronic items for five dollars to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum parking lot located at 4000 Parnell Avenue. Cash or check is the only form of payment accepted.

Televisions, cell phones, cameras, CDs, cords, DVDs, keyboards, laptops, monitors, printers, radios, VCRs, and tablets are just a few of the items accepted at the Electronics Recycling Event. Residents are limited to bringing two televisions per vehicle.

Electronics contain hazardous material and are banned from Indiana landfills. Electronics should not be placed in trash bins and will not be picked up curbside. For the past 20 years, ACDEM has helped Allen County residents properly recycle approximately 4,000 tons of electronics.

The Electronics Recycling Event is a residential program and is not open to businesses or non-profits. For a full list of accepted electronics and more information about electronics recycling in Allen County, visit www.acwastewatcher.org.