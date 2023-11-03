FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne organizations are offering residents a way to transition into the season of giving by getting rid of pumpkins and candy wrappers Friday in an environmentally friendly way.

Skip the trash can and bring pumpkins and gourds to Pumpkin Compost Fest at Trinity English Lutheran Church, where local composting service Dirt Wain and Dick’s Organics will recycle fall decorations into food for rescue animals and compost for local gardens. Painted pumpkins can’t be accepted, organizers said.

Four pumpkins sit in front of the WANE 15 station.

Bring along those sweet Halloween remnants in the form of plastic candy wrappers to dispose of through the Terracycle program offered by EcoFest. Only clean plastic-based wrappers are accepted, like Snickers and Reese’s, with no crumbs left behind. Paper packaging- Tootsie Roll or Dum Dum wrappers, for example- are not accepted.

Organizers said those who participate can enjoy free s’mores over bonfires, music from a local DJ, and food for purchase from Bravas Food Truck. Kids can make crafts with pinecones and acorns, and families can compete in a pumpkin pie-eating contest.

Piebald Shark Books- a bookseller bike cart- will be at the event along with the 260Hairbus, local artist Justin Lim, and the Allen County Department of Environmental Management.

Attendees can also tailgate or bring a lawn chair to enjoy the fall weather. It’s all happening from 5-8 p.m. in the church’s Washington Boulevard parking lot.