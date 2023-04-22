FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Record stores are the sign of a healthy community.

That’s why Morrison Agen, the owner of Welcome Back Records, said he is excited for Record Store Day on Saturday.

“It’s a lot of folks who come together with some similar interests in mind, whether or not they like the same music,” Agen said. “I think that’s something special, and something that’s very unique to Record Store Day. It’s this one time of year we can all get together and appreciate what record stores do for communities all over this country.”

Fort Wayne has several spots to shop on Record Store Day, including Welcome Back Records and all three locations of Wooden Nickel.

“Everybody can expect to walk away with something special that they’ll keep in their record collections for a long time,” Agen said.

Along with records, Welcome Back has deals on audio equipment, vintage clothes and more on Saturday. The record store is giving away a pair of tickets to the Post. Festival in Indianapolis, and Goodies Trap House will be selling sweet treats from their food truck.

Some popular releases that Agen expects will sell fast include Taylor Swift’s folklore: the long pond studio sessions album, and a reissue of The Cure’s live album from 1994.

Agen also recommends some lesser-known albums, including a psychedelic record from Marble Phrogg, goth rock band the Sisters of Mercy, and even an album from Peppa Pig.

Welcome Back Records is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the storefront on Broadway, inside the old Wildwood Liquors store. Agen advised music lovers to come early, especially those who have a particular album in mind to buy, as purchases are first-come, first-serve on Record Store Day.

Wooden Nickel is open Saturday starting at 8 a.m. and is giving away goodie bags with any purchase while they last, according to their social media. You can visit any of the three locations on North Anthony Boulevard, North Clinton Street and West Jefferson Boulevard.