FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Record Store Day is back in the Fort, and local shops have special deals and activities for Saturday’s event.

All three Wooden Nickel locations are participating, with more than 300 exclusive and limited edition vinyl releases to choose from starting at 10 a.m. There are also live performances, prizes, giveaways, food and drinks available throughout the day.

Neat Neat Neat Records and Music is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with live music from 4 p.m. until close.

Check out the official Record Store Day website for participating stores near you.