FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local record shop is celebrating its 40th anniversary Saturday.

Wooden Nickel Records says it’s one of the oldest surviving multistore locally-owned record store in the country.

The first store opened on North Clinton Street back in 1982. Since then, Wooden Nickel has opened two additional locations on North Anthony and West Jefferson Boulevards.

The shop is celebrating its big anniversary at Baker Street Centre with music starting at 7 p.m. The doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $10.