(WANE) – Several northeast Indiana universities are reporting record enrollment this school year. Trine University, Taylor University, and Huntington University are drawing students to their campuses for multiple reasons, WANE 15 dug into those reasons.

According to a release, for the second year in a row, Trine University has a more than 50% increase in enrollment. Trine has more than 12,000 students at all of its campuses, educations centers, and online.

“Our students get jobs when they graduate,” said John Shannon, Ph.D., Trine University president. “Any academic program unless it meets two criteria; one there is interest from perspective students and two it leads to a job and to a career and we have been very successful and ensuring our programs fit those two criteria.”

At Taylor University, more than 600 new students moved into the University’s residence halls, which breaks a 177 year-old record.

“We are very much on message about who we are, we completed a brand study two years ago that helped us articulate who Taylor is,” said Holly Whitby, Vice President Marketing and Enrollment. “I think we off the best in academic programming combined with a faith based Christian environment.”

Finally, Huntington University also drew in record enrollment with over 1,500 students, an increase of about 100 over last year. Huntington University believes the changes in their scholarships played a big roll.

“We did increase some of our scholarships and one of them was our transfer scholarship,” said Cindy Sisson, VP of Enrollment Management and Marketing. “We saw a good increase in our transfer students to meet that enrollment.”

Huntington University added that they have great partnerships with other universities and organizations to have their students learn through hands on programs.

