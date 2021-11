FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vitality Health and Wellness welcomes all to come get recharged with IV hydration.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. marked the grand opening of the new health and wellness center in southwest Fort Wayne.

Recharge with Vitality.

The center posts special offers on Facebook, Instagram or on the website.



Vitality Health and Wellness is located at 6319 Constitution Dr. in Fort Wayne.