Recent Trine education graduates see 100 percent placement for 8th year in a row

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — For the eighth year in a row all of recent Trine University education graduates have jobs in classrooms.

The school reports all nineteen education majors who graduated in 2020 and sought to teach after school are working in classrooms this semester throughout the Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio area. Tony Kline, Dean of Franks School of Education, said one reason their students are seeing success after graduation is because of the number of opportunities they have to pick up for extra qualifications.

“All of our students have the opportunity to get multiple teaching licenses in four years or less,” said Kline. “All of our students by their junior year can earn Google certification, and then we’re really proud that our students are going to be in the nation’s first cohort to have earned Project Lead the Way certification. That’s a national STEM certification and they’ll be certified to teach that.”

Trine has 182 new students pursuing degrees in education for the current school year, more than double the amount of freshmen four years ago.