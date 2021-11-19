Recent study finds downtown Fort Wayne has diverse age population

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A recent study has found that the Fort Wayne has a diverse population and the walkability of downtown Fort Wayne causes most people to consider taking a vehicle when running errands.

The Downtown Study Area includes the core downtown and surrounding in-town neighborhoods of West Central, Bloomingdale, Spy Run as well as parts of East Central, Hoagland Masterson, Hamilton and Nebraska.

The study found that urban living was preferred by both younger and older one- and two-person households. This has been a primary force in downtown redevelopment in Fort Wayne.

“It’s been very interesting to see the interaction between the generations because the baby boom were the pioneers of downtown and they are not being supplanted by millennials and I-Gen and they are a very diverse and those two generations are more diverse than the baby boomers,” said Laurie Volk, co-managing director of Zimmer Managing Associates.

The walkability score was also determined. In downtown Fort Wayne, the Walk Score is 68, meaning it is somewhat walkable and some errands can be accomplished on foot. Outside of downtown, only a few areas have scores above 50.

The study found that new development could enhance the Walk Score by satisfying the following development criteria:

Preserving or restoration of the urban fabric

New Buildings that respect the urban context

Streets designed for the pedestrian, bicycles and scooters as well as motor vehicles

Quality Construction

Place-making

“Fort Wayne has a growing influence in the nation and in the state. There are more people from outside the city that are beginning to recognize the values that are available in the city and what a really great place it is to live,” Volk said.