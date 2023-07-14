FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kids ask questions.

It’s only natural to inquire about a world that you are just beginning to know.

And normally parents have to dig deep into their memory to scrap together an answer to why certain rocks look the way they do or why does carbonation makes your tongue feel funny. Either that or they turn to Google.

But one Fort Wayne dad has taken a different approach.

“How how is it out here?” inquired 9-year-old Calvin Heiselmann.

“It’s about 768 degrees,” replied his father, Fer Heiselmann, as the two walked through the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

“Really? Wow!,” was the only response Calvin could find.

Videos of these back-and-forth conversations exploring whatever happens in the mind of a 9-year-old have gotten millions of views over Tic Tok, Facebook and Instagram.

Fer and Calvin Heiselmann share a laugh during an interview.

Fer has plenty of time to keep up the videos with his son since he took over stay-at-home dad duties.

“That was something we decided as a family to do it and it just fit, and once I was at home more with the kids the comedy started to present itself,” Fer said. “I thought I gotta post this, I gotta get this out there.”

And as long as Calvin continues to ask questions, Fer has continued to get them on the internet.

“How much would it cost to buy Canada?”

“About $652”

“How fast can you even sprint?”

“About 36 miles an hour.”

“How much does a cloud weigh?”

“Uhm, a decent-sized cloud is about 50 pounds.”

And the mind of a nine-year-old constantly has questions.

“Every single time I’m just like walking around with dad my brain is just like, ‘you know what?

Let’s ask him this random question,’ and my brain types it in and makes me say it out loud,” Calvin said.

No matter how ridiculous, Fer always has an answer.

“I think I’m the smartest person you know, possibly in the world,” Fer said to Calvin during an interview with WANE 15. “So that’s why I always get the questions, because I always have an answer, whether it’s right or not he doesn’t know that. He is thinking that I’m the smartest person in the world and that’s all that matters.”

Fer also told WANE 15 that he takes his job as a father seriously, and when questions do matter, he gives Fir a straight answer, it just doesn’t make for quite as good of content.

“When he asks questions that matter, I give real answers. When it’s a question where there is no way he’ll even remember the answer, there’s no way I should even know this, I’m just going to have fun with it.”

And while the ride has been good, Fer acknowledges that he’ll soon have to resort to other comedic acts in order to keep his army of followers (which he lovingly calls “Ferbies”) entertained.

“I got about a year left I think where I can really milk this,” Fer said while laughing. “All of these ridiculous questions will stop and it will be boring real questions.”

You can find Fer’s videos on Facebook, Instagram or TicTok where his page is named “fertheawesome.”