Realistic, physical, self-defense training for women to be offered in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Angola City Police Department announced they are offering realistic, physical, self-defense training for women of any age as well as their daughters 12 and older.

The program titled R.A.D. stands for Rape Aggression Defense. It was established in 1989 and has an international network of certified instructors.

“The instructors believe self-defense should be easy to learn, easy to retain, and relatively easy to use if physically confronted,” the departments said.

R.A.D. believes that that 90% of self-defense is awareness and the program will teach risk awareness, prevention, reduction and avoidance while progressing on to the basics of hands-on defense training.

The program will take place three nights from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fairview Missionary Church, located at 525 E. 200 N:

Sept. 26: Lecture

Oct. 3: Practicing technique

Oct. 12: Practicing technique with a simulation

The program is free for all participants. A $20 deposit will be collected at the time of registration and will be returned to all participants who complete all three nights of the program. Returning students are encouraged to attend the second and third nights of the program.

To register contact First Sgt. Brad Kline at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-668-1000 ext. 5260 or Assistant Chief Darrin Taylor at Angola Police Department at 260-665-2121.