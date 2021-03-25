Real estate market in gridlock as pandemic slows new builds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Homes are in high demand right now, the only problem is there are not enough homes to meet the demand of buyers.

Matt Lancia, owner of Matt Lancia Signature Homes and president of the Home Builders Association — Fort Wayne says the market is at a gridlock. People are looking to buy in Fort Wayne and builders are filing a steady stream of permits, but there is not enough supply to meet the demand.

“About a year ago when this all kind of came to a point or came to ahead, there were a lot of people that were pulling back and not doing anything,” Lancia said. “My thoughts at the time, we were still allowed to build because they were considering central business, I thought that once everything kind of cleared up there would be a pent-up demand for people wanting houses so I kept on going.”

There is a demand for homes, but Lancia said the current inventory is about 200 houses, typically what sells in less than a month in Fort Wayne. The market is thin because homeowners just are not selling right now and new builds are taking longer to complete because pandemic restrictions in factories have backed up the process.

“To be in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, [they] probably have less people in the factory, spread them out more, and don’t have as many people in one spot which is probably less efficient for their business,” Lancia said.

Where windows would normally take two to four weeks to get in, builders are now having to wait eight to 12 weeks. Lancia said they’ve seen similar backups with lumber, cabinets, and even resin for PVC pipe. These shortages delay the time it takes for new homes to hit the market, and Lancia said it is something that will most likely just have to work itself out.

“I think that kinks will eventually work out where those order lead times will probably shorten,” Lancia said. “I don’t really see the prices coming down. So that part, you know is, You know, there’s people willing to pay more money for a home than they did last year. You know we’re going to us as home builders are going to keep building them.”

According to Lancia, one way to balance out the market would be to raise interest rates so that there are fewer buyers.

“Interest rates are probably the biggest thing right now,” Lancia said. “Interest rates are very low and makes it very affordable to own a home, even with the prices of new construction being higher. In some senses, if you look back, it would be almost less expensive to make a payment on a house that’s $50,000 more than that home that maybe was, when interest rates were two or three percent, higher.”

However, Lancia said something catastrophic would have to happen in order for interest rates to spike to that degree.

In the meantime, Lancia said the current high price of materials could have a negative impact on some homebuilders.

“The potential problem I see is somebody, a homebuilder, puts their neck on the line develops a project, builds it out or does building, and then the prices come down,” Lancia said. “They paid, say eight-ten percent more for all components, compared to the new norm that unforeseen events, created, and they’re stuck with higher-priced house, potentially not able to market against somebody who’s putting something up with the new price. But it’s not a quick switch, something that would happen very quickly.”

Unless prices of materials go down, Lancia also said he could not foresee new builds hitting the market any faster than they currently are.

“If you look back at our permitting history in, Allen County, even though our year was really good permitting wise, you go back in time to the 90s, and we’re building even more houses than we are today,” said Lancia. “We’re really not at our full historic high by any means, but I really can’t see it accelerating a whole lot more than it is right now unless something new comes out to make it more, more efficient to build.”