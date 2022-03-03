FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne real estate firm has announced plans to build its new headquarters in south Fort Wayne.

Linda Golden announced Thursday plans to build a $500,000, 6,000 square foot headquarters for Legacy One, Inc. on a 1.3-acre parcel of land in the Southtown Centre shopping area off U.S. 27 and East Tillman Road. The development will be located near Menards, with Southtown Crossing to the north and east and South Phoenix Parkway to the south.

Legacy Office Centre will be the corporate offices of LegacyOne’s real estate, construction, and property management businesses, Golden said. Construction will begin this spring.

Rendering shows planned headquarters for LegacyOne.

“It is my prayer that this new development gives an opportunity to begin to bring that back to our community,” said Linda Golden, of LegacyOne, Inc. “I hope it can be a catalyst to get other small businesses to think about how they can be change makers in their efforts to grow our community.” Projects like this will help revitalize southeast Fort Wayne.”

The development announcement comes three days after Starbucks announced plans to open a café in a new building within the Southtown Centre.

Mayor Tom Henry said the area is in a “transformational time.”

“Finally, people are beginning to realize that southeast Fort Wayne has a tremendous amount to give back to our city and it’s about time businesses, hospitality offerings and the like realize that,” he said.