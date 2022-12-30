FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A real estate agency in Fort Wayne is planning a new building in southwest Fort Wayne that will be home to retail, office and medical spaces.

Bradley Company plans to have the 12,000 square foot building, located at 9307 Illinois Road, completed and ready to be leased by spring 2023.

According to the agency, the spaces will be useful for startups looking to lease office or retail space, as well as developers and real estate investors looking to expand their portfolios.

The building will be a single story on a lot size of 1.22 acres.