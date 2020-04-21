Ready, Set, Go! Fort Wayne Escape Room hosting treasure hunt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A large sum of money is hidden somewhere in Fort Wayne. All you have to do is find it.

The Fort Wayne Escape Room is holding a treasure hunt specifically designed to respect social distance guidelines and give residents a fun activity they can do.

“During the lockdown, we were forced to close our doors,” owner of Fort Wayne Escape Room Corey Ford said. “So this is our version of take-out entertainment. We are not confined to our small building – we have the whole city of Fort Wayne to make clues and figure out fun challenges for people to solve.”

To participate in the treasure hunt, residents can sign up on Fort Wayne Escape Room’s website. Once registered, you will receive a map on April 24, along with clues.

There is no time limit to solve the map. Owner Corey Ford said it could take someone a few hours, weeks or months to solve the puzzle. Oh, and you don’t even have to leave your vehicle during the hunt.

“The actual format of the treasure hunt will make more sense when we email out the map,” Ford said. “It’s not designed to be super easy, but it’s fair.”

All the clues and the prizes are located within Fort Wayne city limits. Some of the clues relate to Fort Wayne’s history and pop culture. However, Ford says you don’t need prior knowledge to participate.

The prize for solving all the clues is cash hidden somewhere within city limits. However, how much money the winner will win is a surprise.

“We are not going to advertise the exact amount of money,” Ford said. “I can say it’s a lot and it’s a risk for us to put that money, but we thought it’s a great way to support our community and also raise some funds for us.”

If no one finds the cash, Ford says the company will continue to send out clues to help participants find the prize. Depending on the outcome of this treasure hunt, the company plans to hold more hunts in the future.

The hunt starts Friday, April 24, but you can continue to sign up until the treasure is found. To register, click here.