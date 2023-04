FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Young readers can get cozy for story time with some furry friends at the Black Forest Cat Café. The first Tuesday of every month kids can read a few stories to the store’s collection of cats. This is through the free Literacy for Companionship program where both cats and kids can benefit.

The Black Forest Cat Café has been open for just under a year and 264 cats have found their forever homes.

They are located at 4716 Coldwater Rd. and their hours can be found here.