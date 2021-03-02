Read Across America Day celebrated virtually

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – March 2nd is Dr. Seuss’s birthday. In celebration, it’s also Read Across America Day.

Traditionally, people in various professional roles would go into classrooms and read to students. But, we are still in a pandemic.

The staff at Covington Elementary still wanted to make sure students get to experience this. All 35 Covington Elementary classrooms celebrated Read Across America Day with people “zooming” in.

That included WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson, Greg Shoup, Chris Darby, Nicholas Ferreri, and Sierra Tufts.

“Even though we can’t do it in person, we still think we can get the same kind of value even from Zoom. And our kids have been resilient all year long. So, why not try and make something about this year that seems normal,” said Megan Curtis, literacy specialist at Covington.

Curtis said the value comes from other people reading to students, not just teachers. It turns reading from a task into an adventure.

“A lot of times when we’re in school. The kids are reading to teachers for purpose, to like to really learn about reading. And so this is an opportunity for us to take a step back, and it’s not so much teaching them something, just about loving. Like listening to a book, and that’s there a whole new world of books and just continue that love,” said Curtis.

It’s also an opportunity for kids to start thinking about their future.

“It’s also neat for them to get to see what occupations these different people have. You know, their world is so much school, school, school. So it’s neat for them to see who’s outside of that school world. And what they’re doing. And see that they still value reading and see it as an important part of their daily life,” said Kristi Eaton, a 3rd grade virtual teacher.

The National Education Association has Read Across America Day materials. You can learn more by clicking here.