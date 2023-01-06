FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new 10,500 square foot office building on 2.2 acres of land that will serve as headquarters for RE/MAX Results, a real estate company, is planned for Illinois Road at Goldspur Drive on the city’s southwest side.

Todd Stock, the company’s owner and managing partner, said the building will require an amendment to the written commitment to allow for a building up to 12,000 square feet on the site.

The plan was filed this week with the Allen County Plan Commission, and a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

“For the last several years, we’ve had a goal to merge our Fort Wayne offices, and it’s an opportunity to get all of our staff, our leadership team and our agents to work under one facility. It’s a chance to get state-of-the-art technology, training facility and just create a lot of synergies. Agents are working far more remotely than they used to. They’re not coming into the office every day. This is a chance for us to create new collaborative space that really suits the needs of our agents, which in turn helps buyers and sellers more,” Stock told WANE 15 this week.

Stock, whose development company is Stockwell Real Estate LLC, said he plans to share the building with another real estate or title company. The property is already zoned for commercial development.

“We would really like to find some complementary, ancillary businesses to come in with us that would better serve the consumer. For example, whether it be title insurance or mortgage, but more with the real estate focus that is almost like a one-stop shop for consumers. It’s proven that the consumer loves to be able to come to one place and have all their needs met,” Stock said.

Stock anticipates his company will occupy more than half the proposed building’s square footage.

Stock’s company has two local offices here, one on Coldwater Road and the other on West Jefferson Boulevard. RE/MAX has about 60 agents locally with a total of 130 agents in northeast Indiana. Besides the Fort Wayne offices, Stock has offices in Goshen, Warsaw and Angola, he added.

“We’re really excited about the project, the future of the company and the potential growth that it’s going to allow us to better serve our agents and the consumer. It’s a really exciting time for us, and we’re excited to be part of the area out on Illinois Road,” Stock said.