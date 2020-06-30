Raytheon says water is ‘safe,’ Andrews says ‘audacious’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The back and forth between the town of Andrews and the former United Technologies continues in federal court paperwork.

Andrews blames UTech for polluting the town’s drinking water and wants new parent company Raytheon to provide an emergency fix.

The town has gone more than 10 days without drinking water.

Raytheon tells the court there is no emergency as the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has shown the water safe and Raytheon has provided a solution to low fire hydrant pressure.

Raytheon blames Andrews for failure to maintain the system and secretly restarting “well one,” which then exceeded the capacity of the “air stripper” water cleaning tool provided by the company.

The town says that claim is “audacious” when for 27 years the town has been forced to drink from wells sitting in a pool of Raytheon toxic chemicals.

They add the water tested as safe because the system was flushed and that the tanks Raytheon provided for firefighters won’t last longer than 14 days.

The town also wants the case moved back to Huntington County Superior court.

Andrews passed out water, baby wipes, and disposable plates, bowls, and utensils over the weekend to residents.