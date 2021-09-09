Rare 1948 Tucker to be on display at Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum (ACD) has announced it has been loaned a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage in Chicago. The 1948 Tucker and its related interpretive objects will be on display until August 15, 2022.

“Billed as ‘The First Completely New Car in Fifty Years’, the Tucker brought about excitement in design, technological innovations, and safety standards,” ACD said.

Former Auburn Automobile Company designer Alex Tremulis created the design, ACD said. It is powered by a four-cylinder Franklin O-335 helicopter engine that produces 166 horsepower. Tuckers utilized a re-manufactured Cord 810 vacuum-electric pre-selector four-speed transmission. When new, the Tucker sold for $2,450.

Photo courtesy of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

This Tucker on display is the eighth one built, bearing serial number #1008. It was won in 1949 by Rudy Schroeder in a raffle, who paid 35 cents for a ticket.

Next to the Tucker is a display engine, showcasing its unique design modified for automotive use. ACD said two original showroom banners and a copy of the invoice and bill of sale for Tucker #1008 are on display.

For more information, visit www.automobilemuseum.org or ACDAM1974.