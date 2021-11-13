Rare 1934 Auburn donated to Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A 1934 Auburn is in the hands of a local car museum thanks to a Maryland couple.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum now has a 1934 Auburn 652X Brougham in its growing collection of automobiles because of a donation by Tali and Lynn Petersons of Baltimore, Maryland. Only two 652X broughams are known to exist today, and the museum can now ensure that this important piece of Auburn automotive history will be preserved for all time.

“This is the first 1934 Auburn in our collection and it fills an important slot in our museum’s story,” said museum curator, Sam Grate. “Stylistically, it was a departure from any Auburn before it. Being the rare brougham body style with only one other known to exist, we are honored to be the stewards and representatives of this exceedingly rare automobile.”

The 1934 Auburn was the last model that company designer Alan Leamy penned for the Auburn Automobile Company. Compared to his previous designs, it was his smoothest and most streamlined yet.

It stood out with its split radiator grills and ‘bear claw’-like hood louvers. It was also the first time since 1930 that Auburn produced a six-cylinder engine in its lineup. They produced four models, the 652X and 652Y equipped with the six-cylinder engine, and the 850X and 850Y paired with the eight-cylinder engine.

The difference between the ‘X’ and ‘Y’ were trim and interior options. However, company officials and the public disliked the design, and production of the 1934 line stopped midyear in July. In total, 7,275 Auburns were produced in 1934. Only 1,295 of those were the 652X designation, and only 413 were of the brougham body style.

The 1934 Auburn 652X Brougham is currently on display at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. The museum is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visiting information is on the website.