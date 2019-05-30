Rapper NF announces Fort Wayne date

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - NF (Clyde Theatre)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Rapper NF will perform at Fort Wayne's Clyde Theatre in September.

NF will bring his 'The Search Tour' to the Clyde Theatre on Friday, Sept. 27. Tickets go on sale June 7 and 10 a.m.

NF is the stage name of 28-year-old rapper Nathan Feuerstein from Gladwin, Michigan. In 2014, he released an EP that broke him through the Billboard charts. He's since released three albums, most recently in 2017 called Percpetion which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

His song "Let You Down" quickly became a radio hit.