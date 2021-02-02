Rappelers to go ‘Over the Edge’ of Fort Wayne building with United Way event, 65 spots available

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In May, 80 rappelers will go “Over The Edge” of a building with United Way for a new project called Strong Neighborhoods.

Strong Neighborhoods connects people to each other and their community. United Way said it will work together with residents to create strong, safe and healthy neighborhoods.

“Over The Edge” kicks off with an Allen County-wide Scavenger Hunt that runs from 10 a.m. on Feb. 27 to Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. The entrance cost is $25 per team. Maps and clues will be distributed on Feb. 27.

United Way said the winners of the scavenger hunt will be drawn on March 1 based on the top fastest times of contestants who completed the course. The take home prize: one winner will get the prize of a free rappelling spot for May 7 to gift or use themselves.

Registration to become a rappeler opens on March 1 at noon, and the registration fee of $50 is waived for those who signup from noon – 2 p.m. In order to become a rappeler, you must raise $1,000 by May 7. There are only 65 spots available.

Anyone wanting to rappel, will be going down a building in Fort Wayne for the event. The building will be announced on March 1.

Registration to volunteer for the event will open on March 1 after the announcement of the Scavenger Hunt winners.

To learn more about what an Over The Edge event looks like, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHPD2u-Du8w