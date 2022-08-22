A semi tipped on the ramp from S.R. 37 to northbound I-469 on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A ramp to Interstate 469 was closed midday Monday after a semi tipped over.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the ramp from Maysville Road/S.R. 39 to northbound 469 on the northeast side of Fort Wayne.

Authorities said a semi hauling a roll of steel tipped over as it turned onto the ramp.

Police closed the ramp while the wreckage was cleared. As of 2 p.m., it remained closed, though the semi was brought upright again.