FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A ramp to Interstate 469 was closed midday Monday after a semi tipped over.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the ramp from Maysville Road/S.R. 39 to northbound 469 on the northeast side of Fort Wayne.
Authorities said a semi hauling a roll of steel tipped over as it turned onto the ramp.
Police closed the ramp while the wreckage was cleared. As of 2 p.m., it remained closed, though the semi was brought upright again.
