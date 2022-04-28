FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A ramp from Interstate 69 in southern Allen County will be closed for paving.
INDOT said the southbound I-69 exit ramp to Lower Huntington Road will be closed for about two weeks for a pavement replacement project. The project should begin May 5.
Crews will also work on the shoulder of westbound Lower Huntington Road to northbound I-69, INDOT said.
A detour has been established using Lafayette Center Road, Fogwell Parkway and Lower Huntington Road.
