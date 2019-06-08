Rally’s closed after electrical fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne Rally’s is closed after an electrical fire Friday evening.

Fire crews were called to the location at the 5600 block of S. Anthony Blvd. around 7:20 p.m. It was put out a short time later.

According to the restaurant’s manager, all of the workers were able to exit the building safely and no injuries were reported.

The manager said it was an electrical fire and that the Rally’s would be closed for a couple days due to the damages.

Additional information about the fire has not been released.