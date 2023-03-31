FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A gathering of supporters rallied Friday outside the Allen County Courthouse in support of transgender Hoosiers.

March 31 marks the annual Transgender Day of Visibility, and a rally on the courthouse lawn featured supporters holding signs to celebrate the occasion.

The rally is being held in hopes to remember the history of community members who fought to protect their local transgender people. They also want to create a better future for transgender youth in the community.

The group wants the community to know that they are human as well and the laws against them are indirectly affecting their lives.

Transgender Day of Visibility was first created in Michigan in 2009 and is now celebrated across the world.