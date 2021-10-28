Rains causing flooding around JR Roush Lake

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A campground has been evacuated and water access is limited due to flooding concerns at the J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area in Huntington County.
Indiana DNR said extensive rains led to flooding concerns at J.E. Roush that is affecting recreational access.
Areas impacted include:
- The Kil-So-Quah campground has been evacuated and closed until further notice.
- The north boat ramp is currently underwater and inaccessible to water-based recreationists. Visitors should use the south boat ramp as an alternative access point. It is located off Division Road, south of the reservoir.
- Some roads and gates near the river are closed due to unsafe driving conditions. Visitors are encouraged to avoid the area north of the intersection of 100 S and 300 E.
It is unknown how long water levels will remain an issue.