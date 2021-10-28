Rains causing flooding around JR Roush Lake

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A campground has been evacuated and water access is limited due to flooding concerns at the J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area in Huntington County.

Indiana DNR said extensive rains led to flooding concerns at J.E. Roush that is affecting recreational access.

Areas impacted include:

The Kil-So-Quah campground has been evacuated and closed until further notice.

The north boat ramp is currently underwater and inaccessible to water-based recreationists. Visitors should use the south boat ramp as an alternative access point. It is located off Division Road, south of the reservoir.

Some roads and gates near the river are closed due to unsafe driving conditions. Visitors are encouraged to avoid the area north of the intersection of 100 S and 300 E.

It is unknown how long water levels will remain an issue.