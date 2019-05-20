Rain leads to sewer overflow in St. Marys, Maumee

Following a wet Sunday, Fort Wayne residents have been asked to avoid contact with the St. Marys and Maumee Rivers.

Combined sewer overflows can happen during heavy rains. The pipes get too full and excess flow is sent into the rivers. If this happens, a notification is sent out by the city. You can sign up for those here: https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/custom/cso_subscribe/csolist.php

The areas affected are the St. Mary’s between Airport Expressway and the confluence of the Maumee River downtown, as well as the Maumee River between the confluence through the City of New Haven. The overflow concern lasts for 72 hours.

The St. Joseph River is not affected by this combined sewer overflow, continuing a streak of two years without an overflow in that body of water.