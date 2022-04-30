FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The rain isn’t stopping families from reuniting with animals on the opening day of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

Saturday marks the zoo’s 58th year. The day kicked off at 8:30 a.m. with a DJ in the plaza, and Peacock Café is open early for morning beverages.

The official opening at 9 a.m. is being celebrated with a ribbon cutting and a children’s choir singing the national anthem.

Guests are greeted by some changes to the zoo, starting with the front entrance. It’s been repainted to better reflect the zoo’s orange, yellow, and green color scheme.

Right outside the Indonesian Rain Forest exhibit, new animals and interactive elements have been added. There is also a new exhibit in the central zoo featuring Saki monkeys.

“We can’t wait for guests to come out and celebrate spring at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo,” says Executive Director Rick Schuiteman. “Guests are going to notice the biggest changes at the front entrance, and we can’t wait to see their excitement.”