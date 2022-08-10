BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of U.S. 6 in Butler will be closed next week to allow for crews to reconstruct a railroad crossing.
U.S. 6 will be closed between Maple Street and C.R. 28 starting Monday. The work is expected to take a week, INDOT said.
Drivers should use S.R. 1, S.R. 427, Ohio State Route 34 and Ohio State Route 49 to get around the closure, or seek an alternate route.
