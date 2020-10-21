Railroad track repairs force closure of several Fort Wayne streets through Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The City of Fort Wayne announced Wednesday that several roads that have been closed because of railroad track repairs by Norfolk Southern will remain that way through Monday, October 26.

The roads that are closed are Nuttman Avenue, Covington Road and Taylor Street between Ardmore Avenue and Brooklyn Avenue.

The Public Works’ Traffic Engineering Department has been communicating concerns to Norfolk Southern about closing multiple intersections and the following roads are expected to be re-opened by this evening:

Lower Huntington

Sandpoint

McArthur

Engle

The week of October 26, it is anticipated that the last two railroad track sections on Engle Rd and Nuttman Ave are scheduled for repair, which will close those roads at the track. Work should be completed by the end of next week.