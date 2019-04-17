Raid turns up drugs, guns, cash; teen arrested

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. In this image provided by the Garrett Police Department, a haul of drugs, guns and paraphernalia seized during a raid of a South Guilford Street home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, is shown. (Garrett Police Department)

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) - A 19-year-old Garrett man was arrested Tuesday after police said they found drugs, guns, cash and paraphernalia during a raid.

Garrett Police said they received information on a stolen firearm and money. During the investigation, police gathered details that led to a search warrant of a home in the 200 block of South Guilford Street, which sits some 160 feet from a public park and local school.

The warrant was served Tuesday by the Garrett Police Department along with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office, and ATF.

Tristan Arnett

At the home, police said they found cocaine, a stolen firearm and several other firearms, about 185 grams of a substance believed to be raw marijuana, a large amount of THC liquids, edibles, and oils, and a large amount of packaging products, digital scales, and a fake identification card.

Police arrested 19-year-old Tristan D. Arnett of Garrett on charges of:

Possession of Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony

Theft, a Level 6 Felony

Dealing in Marijuana, Hash Oil, or Hashish, Or Salvia, a Level 6 felony

Contributing to Delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor

Possession of an Altered or Fake Identification Card; a Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish, Or Salvia, a Class B misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor

Police said Arnett sold narcotics to at least one juvenile under the age of 18.