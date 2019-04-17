Raid turns up drugs, guns, cash; teen arrested
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) - A 19-year-old Garrett man was arrested Tuesday after police said they found drugs, guns, cash and paraphernalia during a raid.
Garrett Police said they received information on a stolen firearm and money. During the investigation, police gathered details that led to a search warrant of a home in the 200 block of South Guilford Street, which sits some 160 feet from a public park and local school.
The warrant was served Tuesday by the Garrett Police Department along with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office, and ATF.
At the home, police said they found cocaine, a stolen firearm and several other firearms, about 185 grams of a substance believed to be raw marijuana, a large amount of THC liquids, edibles, and oils, and a large amount of packaging products, digital scales, and a fake identification card.
Police arrested 19-year-old Tristan D. Arnett of Garrett on charges of:
- Possession of Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony
- Theft, a Level 6 Felony
- Dealing in Marijuana, Hash Oil, or Hashish, Or Salvia, a Level 6 felony
- Contributing to Delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor
- Possession of an Altered or Fake Identification Card; a Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish, Or Salvia, a Class B misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor
Police said Arnett sold narcotics to at least one juvenile under the age of 18.
